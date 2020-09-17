Nepal Records 1243 New COVID-19 Cases Tally Stands At 59575

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Thursday confirmed 1,459 new cases of COVID-19. With this, the total reaches 59575 and 383 deaths.

He said that in 10,641 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1,246 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that some 1,243 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent.

He said that currently, there are 16,241 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,903 patients are in institutional isolation and 8,338 are in home isolation. Some 7,883 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 182 are in ICU and 39 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility. It is disturbing to note that that the number of people admitting to ICU and Ventilator has gone up.

