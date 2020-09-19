Kathmandu Valley Records 711 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Saturday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 711 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley.

Of this, Kathmandu District recorded 570 cases followed by Bhaktapur 83 and Lalitpur 58. Bara district recorded 111 cases of new COVID-19.

Professor Dr. Gautam informed that in 10,333 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 711 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the valley.

He said that 1,204 COVID-19 New Cases and 1447 recovery. With this the total cases reaches 62797 till Saturday. There are 11 death recorded so far.

He said that 1,447 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent.

Currently, there are 17,129 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9,153 patients are in institutional isolation and 7,976 are in home isolation. 7,735 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 179 are in ICU and 35 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 62,797 including 45,267 cases of recovery and 401 death cases.