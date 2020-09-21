Kathmandu Valley Records 674 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Records 674 New Cases Of COVID-19

Sept. 21, 2020, 4:49 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed Confirms 1154 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, Total Reaches 65,276. With this the total reaches 65276. There are 16 deaths on Monday.

He said that in 9,533 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 674 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the valley.More

Of the total, 538 cases including 213 females and 325 males were detected in Kathmandu, 74 cases including 30 females and 44 males were found in Bhaktapur and 63 cases including 31 females and males each were recorded in Lalitpur.

Kathmandu District recorded 570 cases followed by Bhaktapur 83 and Lalitpur 58. Bara district recorded 111 cases of new COVID-19 on Sunday. On Sunday, there were 711 cases.

He informed that 1,005 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent.

Currently, there are 17,611 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,921 patients are in institutional isolation and 8,690 are in home isolation. Some 7,403 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 196 are in ICU, and 31 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 65,276 including 47,238 cases of recovery and 427 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ang Rita Sherpa, A Great Mountaineer, Dies At 72
Sep 21, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1154 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, Total Reaches 65,276
Sep 21, 2020
Madan Puraskar And Jagadamba Shree Purashakar For 2076 Announced
Sep 21, 2020
Rain To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal On September 21
Sep 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 767 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Sunday
Sep 20, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Confirms 1154 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, Total Reaches 65,276 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 43 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 767 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Records 1325 New COVID-19 Cases On Sunday With 966 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 30.6 Million By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
UAE’s Minister Of Health And Prevention Takes COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 711 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Ang Rita Sherpa, A Great Mountaineer, Dies At 72 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Juventus Superstar Ronaldo Will Spend Time Out Of The Team By Agencies Sep 21, 2020
Madan Puraskar And Jagadamba Shree Purashakar For 2076 Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Rain To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal On September 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2020
Child-led Research To Tackle The Child Well-being Issues By Purna Prabhat Thapa Sep 21, 2020
Energy That Transforms By Keshab Poudel Sep 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75