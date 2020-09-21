Kathmandu Valley Records 674 New Cases Of COVID-19

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed Confirms 1154 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, Total Reaches 65,276. With this the total reaches 65276. There are 16 deaths on Monday.

He said that in 9,533 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 674 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the valley.More

Of the total, 538 cases including 213 females and 325 males were detected in Kathmandu, 74 cases including 30 females and 44 males were found in Bhaktapur and 63 cases including 31 females and males each were recorded in Lalitpur.

Kathmandu District recorded 570 cases followed by Bhaktapur 83 and Lalitpur 58. Bara district recorded 111 cases of new COVID-19 on Sunday. On Sunday, there were 711 cases.

He informed that 1,005 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent.

Currently, there are 17,611 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,921 patients are in institutional isolation and 8,690 are in home isolation. Some 7,403 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 196 are in ICU, and 31 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 65,276 including 47,238 cases of recovery and 427 death cases.