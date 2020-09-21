Nepal Confirms 1154 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths, Total Reaches 65,276

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed on Monday confirmed 1,154 new cases of COVID-19. With this the total reaches 65276. There are 16 deaths on Monday.

He said that in 9,533 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1,154 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

He informed that 1,005 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72 percent.

Currently, there are 17,611 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,921 patients are in institutional isolation and 8,690 are in home isolation. Some 7,403 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 196 are in ICU, and 31 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 65,276 including 47,238 cases of recovery and 427 death cases.