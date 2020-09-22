Nepal Reports 1,356 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Stands At 66,632

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1,356 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are only 2 deaths today.

He said that in 11,154 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,356 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 823 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent.

Currently, there are 18,142 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9,193 patients are in institutional isolation and 8,949 are in home isolation. Some 7,171 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 223 are in ICU, and 37 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 66,632 including 48,061 cases of recovery and 429 death cases.