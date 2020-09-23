Nepal Records 1,172 New COVID-19Cases, 1,893 Recoveries And Total Tally Reaches 67,804

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1172 New COVID-19 Cases. With this the total cases reaches 67804;

He said that in 9,449 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,172 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1,893 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.7 per cent.

Currently, there are 17,414 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,228 patients are in institutional isolation and 9,186 are in home isolation. Some 7,104 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 230 are in ICU and 43 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 67,804 including 49,954 cases of recovery and 436 death cases.