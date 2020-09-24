UN Human Rights Commission Expresses Concern On the Amendments Of Citizenship Act In Nepal

UN Human Rights Commission Expresses Concern On the Amendments Of Citizenship Act In Nepal

Sept. 24, 2020, 7:36 p.m.

The Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity together with the Special Rapporteur on violence against women and Rapporteur of the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls expressed concerned about some aspects of Citizenship Act Of Nepal. For detail report

They hold the view that some clauses seem to be discriminatory against women, trans and gender-diverse persons and not in compliance with international human rights norms and standards.

They have written to the Government of Nepal on 21 September about the amendments to the Citizenship Act currently under debate in Parliament, underlining that while some of these changes appear as very positive. However, they are concerned about some other aspects that seem to be discriminatory against women, trans and gender-diverse persons and not in compliance with international human rights norms and standards.

“We have the honour to address you in our capacities as Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity; Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences and Working Group on discrimination against women and girls, pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions.

“In this connection, we would like to bring to the attention of your Excellency’s Government information we have received concerning amendments to the Citizenship Act currently under debate in Parliament. While some of these changes appear as very positive and needed measures, we wish to express our concern regarding some aspects that seem to be discriminatory against women, trans and gender-diverse persons, not in compliance with international human rights norms and standards as outlined below.”

“ The Nepal Citizenship Act of 2006 is the legal instrument that currently regulates access to citizenship in the country. The issue is also addressed in Nepal’s Constitution, promulgated in 2015. Civil society organisations and international human rights mechanisms have consistently highlighted that both the Citizenship Act and the Constitution contain provisions that discriminate against women with regard to nationality and the ability to transmit citizenship through marriage and to their children. “

They include Victor Madrigal-Borloz, Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Dubravka Šimonovic, Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences and Elizabeth Broderick Chair, Rapporteur of the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls.

