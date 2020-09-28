DDA Bans Nine Different Hand Sanitizer Produced By Nepali And Indian Companies

The Department of Drug Administration has banned nine different hand sanitizers produced by Nepali and Indian companies reports RSS.

According to national news agency, the Department collected the sample of hand sanitizers kept for sale in the market and banned its production and sale after a chemical methanol was found on the hand sanitizers in course of test at National Medicine Lab.

Sixty-two per cent methanol was found on Herbal Tree Hand Rub produced by Civika Cosmeceuticals Limited, Uttarakhand.

Similarly, methanol and ethanol chemical was found mixed in hand sanitizers—Kum Hand sanitizer, Clean Hand Sanitizer, repacked by R Chemical and Packaging Industries Parsa, and Kumkum Instant Hand Sanitizer and Instant Hand sanitizer of Kumkum Herbal Industries. Methanol and ethanol are harmful to human health.

Likewise, production of hand sanitizer of Instant Hand sanitizer of Om Arogya Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Sadhana Instant Hand sanitizer of Sadhana Suppliers Kathmandu, Drone Hand Sanitizer (yellow) and two colour-less hand sanitizer of Kalika Soap and Chemical Industries has been banned, said Director General of the Department, Narayan Prasad Dhakal.

Urging the people not to use the hand sanitizers of these companies, Dhakal said that they have directed the companies to stop its sale and take back their productions from market immediately.

