DDA Bans Nine Different Hand Sanitizer Produced By Nepali And Indian Companies

DDA Bans Nine Different Hand Sanitizer Produced By Nepali And Indian Companies

Sept. 28, 2020, 4:17 p.m.

The Department of Drug Administration has banned nine different hand sanitizers produced by Nepali and Indian companies reports RSS.

According to national news agency, the Department collected the sample of hand sanitizers kept for sale in the market and banned its production and sale after a chemical methanol was found on the hand sanitizers in course of test at National Medicine Lab.

Sixty-two per cent methanol was found on Herbal Tree Hand Rub produced by Civika Cosmeceuticals Limited, Uttarakhand.

Similarly, methanol and ethanol chemical was found mixed in hand sanitizers—Kum Hand sanitizer, Clean Hand Sanitizer, repacked by R Chemical and Packaging Industries Parsa, and Kumkum Instant Hand Sanitizer and Instant Hand sanitizer of Kumkum Herbal Industries. Methanol and ethanol are harmful to human health.

Likewise, production of hand sanitizer of Instant Hand sanitizer of Om Arogya Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Sadhana Instant Hand sanitizer of Sadhana Suppliers Kathmandu, Drone Hand Sanitizer (yellow) and two colour-less hand sanitizer of Kalika Soap and Chemical Industries has been banned, said Director General of the Department, Narayan Prasad Dhakal.

Urging the people not to use the hand sanitizers of these companies, Dhakal said that they have directed the companies to stop its sale and take back their productions from market immediately.

The Department of Drug Administration has banned nine different hand sanitizers produced by Nepali and Indian companies.

The Department collected the sample of hand sanitizers kept for sale in the market and banned its production and sale after a chemical methanol was found on the hand sanitizers in course of test at National Medicine Lab.

Sixty-two per cent methanol was found on Herbal Tree Hand Rub produced by Civika Cosmeceuticals Limited, Uttarakhand.

Similarly, methanol and ethanol chemical was found mixed in hand sanitizers—Kum Hand sanitizer, Clean Hand Sanitizer, repacked by R Chemical and Packaging Industries Parsa, and Kumkum Instant Hand Sanitizer and Instant Hand sanitizer of Kumkum Herbal Industries. Methanol and ethanol are harmful to human health.

Likewise, production of hand sanitizer of Instant Hand sanitizer of Om Arogya Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Sadhana Instant Hand sanitizer of Sadhana Suppliers Kathmandu, Drone Hand Sanitizer (yellow) and two colour-less hand sanitizer of Kalika Soap and Chemical Industries has been banned, said Director General of the Department, Narayan Prasad Dhakal reports RSS.

Urging the people not to use the hand sanitizers of these companies, Dhakal said that they have directed the companies to stop its sale and take back their productions from market immediately.

Agencies

Dogs Detect COVID-19 And Which Dogs Do It Best?
Sep 28, 2020
Ronaldo Two Goals Save Juventus After Salvaging Draw At Roma
Sep 28, 2020
Rajasthan Royal Sensational 4-Wickets Victory
Sep 28, 2020
Tourism Minister Launched Desh Darshan On World Tourism Day
Sep 27, 2020
Chelsea Fans Expected Improvement After £220m Spending Spree
Sep 27, 2020

More on News

Nepal Army Opens Track To Connect Byas In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Chong-Suk Presented His Credential To President Bidhya Devi Bhandary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 52 minutes ago
Over 80016 Nepalis Returned Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 4 minutes ago
Newly Appointed Ambassador- Head of the Delegation of the European Union To Nepal Presents Her Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 42 minutes ago
Chief Of Army Staff General Thapa Quarantines Himself By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
78343 Nepalese Returned Home Till Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 817 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1,351 New Cases And Tally Reaches 74,745 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2020
In Favour Of Federalism By Hemang Dixit Sep 28, 2020
Dogs Detect COVID-19 And Which Dogs Do It Best? By Agencies Sep 28, 2020
Ronaldo Two Goals Save Juventus After Salvaging Draw At Roma By Agencies Sep 28, 2020
Rajasthan Royal Sensational 4-Wickets Victory By Agencies Sep 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75