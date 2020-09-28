Kathmandu Valley Confirms 817 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 817 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley. The valley recorded 809 cases on Sunday.

In 10123 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 817 persons were found with novel coronavirus infection in the valley itself.

Of the 817 new cases, 649 cases including 235 females and 414 males were detected in Kathmandu, 36 cases including 16 females and 20 males were found in Bhaktapur and 132 cases including 50 females and 82 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1351 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 74745.

He also said that 742 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.1 per cent.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that currently, there are 19,624 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,695 patients are in institutional isolation and 10,929 are in home isolation. 6,310 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 225 patients are in ICU and 31 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 74,745 including 54,640 cases of recovery and 481 death cases.