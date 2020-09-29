World Bank Approved $150 Million Urban Governance And Infrastructure Project To Nepal

World Bank’s $150 Million Urban Governance and Infrastructure Project to support Federalism and Improved Service Delivery in Nepal’s Secondary Cities

Sept. 29, 2020, 2:22 p.m.

The World Bank approved today a $150 million project to help Nepal strengthen service delivery and institutional capacities in strategic secondary cities, and to support the post-COVID-19 economic recovery. The project is unique in that it puts the municipalities in front and center in project implementation, in full alignment with federalism principles enshrined in the 2015 Constitution of Nepal.

“In the context of rapid urbanization, federalism and COVID-19, providing support to strengthen institutions for effective local service delivery in Nepal’s secondary cities, and extending targeted support to vulnerable groups affected by the impact of the pandemic is critical,” stated Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. “Our support will help build capacity of key municipalities, enhance local accountability, and accelerate COVID-19 recovery by short-term employment for vulnerable groups as well as service delivery”.

The Nepal Urban Governance and Infrastructure Project will support municipalities located in two strategic urban clusters: Eastern-Terai region (Provinces 1 and 2) and Western region (Gandaki Province and Province 5). The selected municipalities in these areas are key to Nepal’s economic development and are centers for commercial and administrative activities. Through the creation of Nepal’s’ first dedicated Urban Sector Grant, the project will finance strategic infrastructure in the targeted cities, based on the priorities of the municipalities and their citizens.

The project will also support capacity building for the municipalities for improved urban management and with strong focus on citizen engagement, enabling targeted municipalities to better plan, manage and execute service delivery and urban management activities. In this way, the project ensures that the capacity of municipalities is built in relation to functions that they perform (learning by doing), and that municipalities are held to account (by citizens and national government).

The project will finance small scale labor intensive public works, thus creating temporary jobs for at least 20,000 people across the country, including women and other vulnerable groups. The project also includes a contingency emergency response component to reallocate project funds to support emergency response and recovery.

“The project is a critical milestone in that it is the first World Bank project in Nepal to directly support federalism,” stated Jonas Ingemann Parby, the Project Task Team Leader and Senior Urban Specialist of the World Bank. “Equally importantly, the project includes best practices in climate resilience, gender equality, social inclusion and citizen engagement, which the federal, provincial and local governments can take on.”

The project is fully aligned with government policies and strategies, including the National Urban Development Strategy, and is harmonized with the overall support provided by the government and development partners towards the implementation of federalism in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 934 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 29, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1513 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 76258
Sep 29, 2020
Nepal To Receive 25 Million Doses Of Sputnik Vaccine
Sep 29, 2020
Israel To Provide Support To Establish Agriculture Centre of Excellence Project In Nepal
Sep 29, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Province 1,Gandaki And 5
Sep 29, 2020

More on Economy

Rahul Chaudhary In Hotelier Power List For The Third Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Enhancing Mutual Trust Is The Fundamental Factor To Deepen Regional Integration: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Over 76,967 Nepalis Returned Home By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
ECONOMY BOP Surplus By A Correspondent 4 days, 7 hours ago
ECONOMY Growth 1.5 Percent By A Correspondent 4 days, 7 hours ago
NEPAL’S JOB MARKET Added: Four Million Jobs By A Correspondent 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 934 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1513 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 76258 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2020
Nepal To Receive 25 Million Doses Of Sputnik Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2020
Israel To Provide Support To Establish Agriculture Centre of Excellence Project In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2020
Global COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 1 Million By Agencies Sep 29, 2020
Low And Middle Income Countries To Receive 120 Million Rapid Diagnostic Tests: WHO By Agencies Sep 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75