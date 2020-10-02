Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1638 New Cases Of COVID-19

With the opening of all economic activities including public transport, the numbers of COVID-19 cases has drastically increased in the vaelly. Today, it has set a new record of number of cases reporting 1638 cases. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Wednesday confirmed 1638 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 14739 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1638 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today. The number was 943 on Thursaday.

Of the 1638 new cases, 1280 were detected in Kathmandu, 196 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 162 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 14739 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2722 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 3307 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.6 per cent.

Currently, there are 21234 active cases of COVID-19 of which 11069 are in home isolation. Some 4885 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 210 are admitted to the ICU and 19 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 82450 including 60696 cases of recovery and 520 death cases.