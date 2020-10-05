KAAN And KOICA Distributed Essential Food To Manavsewa Ashram

KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) with a support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) organized a donation program on October 05, 2020 to support essential food and hygiene materials to Manavsewa Ashram.

The worth US$ 3,059.51. The donation ceremony was completed in the presence of KOICA, KAAN and Manavsewa Ashram in Lalitpur.

According to a press release, the main objective of the program was to support essential food and hygiene materials to the needy people (orphans, disabled, handicapped, helpless and mentally ill) who are mostly affected by the COVID 19 and are under the target group of Manavsewa Ashram.

With this support it is expected that KOICA and KAAN can contribute a little in making the deprived people livelihood easier and cope with the current difficult time. This program is directly going to support about 334 beneficiaries of Ashram who are residing in Kathmandu Valley.

Manavsewa Ashram has been supporting the helpless people who are forced to live a miserable life in the open air and in public places since its establishment. It is providing its service through its 19 district offices in 7 provinces. Currently, more than 1,050 street-dependent human beings are under the guidance of this ashram.

KOICA has been continuously working in COVID response activities after the outbreak of COVID-19 rather than focusing towards its projects. On April 30, 2020 KOICA in collaboration with KAAN and its other health projects supported 6 medical items worth USD 78,000 to 4 partner hospitals (Trishuli Hospital, Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital, Tikapur Hospital and Dhulikhel Hospital) for strengthening their capacity to deal with COVID-19 since these hospitals have been assigned for COVID-19 response by the Nepal Government and concerned Municipality. The medical items were PPE 790 sets, KN95 4690 pieces, Surgical Masks 2185 pieces, Surgical gloves 4400 sets, hand sanitizer 600 liters and infrared thermometer 50 pieces.

Similarly, KOICA provided USD13,000 to the local government of Sunawal and Madhyabindu Municipality and 4 rural municipalities Susta, Pratappur, Phalinandan and Sarawal of Nawalpur and Nawalparasi districts as a relief fund to support 433 households of these areas through Good Neighbors International (GNI) which is the implementing partner for KOICA Inclusive Rural Development in Nawalparasi (IRDN) Livelihood Improvement Project (LIP) in Nawalparasi district.