Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1531 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1541 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 13781Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1531 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1599 new cases, 1178 were detected in Kathmandu, 103cases were found in Bhaktapur and 250 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 13781 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2440 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1191 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.7 percent.

Currently, there are 23507 active cases of COVID-19 of which 12316 are in home isolation and 11191 in institutional. Some 4033 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 244 are admitted to the ICU and43 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 89263 including 65202 cases of recovery and 554 death cases.