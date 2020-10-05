Nepal Confirms 2440 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 89263

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2440 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 89263.

He said that in 13781 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2440 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1191 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73 per cent.

Currently, there are 23507 active cases of COVID-19 of which 12316 are in home isolation and 11191 in institutional. Some 4033 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 244 are admitted to the ICU and 43 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 89263 including 65202 cases of recovery and 554 death cases.