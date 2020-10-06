Book Hill Publishes 'Satta ra Satya' In Sangraula's Translation

Oct. 6, 2020, 2:43 p.m.

'Satta ra Satya', translated by political analyst and writer Khagendra Sangraula, has been made public by Book Hill Publications. The book, with the author's video comments, was released on 02 October 2020 in Kathmandu.

In this book ‘Satta ra Satya’, Sangraula has translated 11 philosophical essays from eight world-renowned thinkers selected by American author Mary Dyson.

Famous ideological essays of William Morris, Antonio Gramsci, Albert Einstein, Bertolt Brecht, William Hinton, Eduardo Galliano, Howard Jean, Edward W. Saeed have been collected in the book.

About the book, Sangraula says, "Today's world is critical of capitalism, and the world capitalism has neither benefited mankind, nor benefited nature, nor has it been able to maintain a balanced relationship between man and nature. In this regard, this book envisions an alternative to the world system."

SATTA RA SATYA COVER (2).jpg

"Although not all scholars have openly advocated socialism, the only way to get to the world that is different is through socialism. And, that socialism is socialism with a human face", he adds.

Writing the preface of the book, analyst C.K. Lal said that the book would be helpful to move forward from independent thinking and practice as there is no eternal conclusion of philosophies and no idea would be the final one.

The price of the book published by Book Hill Publications is five hundred rupees.

