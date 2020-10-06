COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1551 New Cases And Tally Reaches 90814

Nepal Confirms 1551 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 90814

Oct. 6, 2020, 4:29 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1551 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 90814.

He said that in 11047 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1551 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.20 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

He also said that some 2340 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 74.3 percent.

Currently, there are 22709 active cases of COVID-19 of which 13591 are in home isolation and 9118 in institutional. Some 4229 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 243 are admitted to the ICU and 40 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 90814 including 64542 cases of recovery and 563 death cases.

