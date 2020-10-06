Nepali Army’s High Readiness Company (HRC) Left For UNMISS South Sudan

Nepali Army’s High Readiness Company (HRC) Left For UNMISS South Sudan

Oct. 6, 2020, 8:18 a.m.

First batch of the High Readiness Company (HRC) consisting of 78 Nepali Army Peacekeepers departed today for Juba on a routine rotation to the United Nation’s Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In accordance to the policy of continued peacekeeping even during the pandemic, the rotation was conducted in complete compliance to the health protocols. The returning peacekeepers are scheduled to arrive in Nepal on 06 Oct 2020.

