Nepali Army’s High Readiness Company (HRC) Left For UNMISS South Sudan

First batch of the High Readiness Company (HRC) consisting of 78 Nepali Army Peacekeepers departed today for Juba on a routine rotation to the United Nation’s Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
In accordance to the policy of continued peacekeeping even during the pandemic, the rotation was conducted in complete compliance to the health protocols. The returning peacekeepers are scheduled to arrive in Nepal on 06 Oct 2020.
VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75