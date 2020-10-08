Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2540 New Cases Of COVID-19, First Highest Case In The Valley

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 2540 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. This is the first highest case of Kathmandu Valley.

In 18473 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2540 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1684 new cases, 2085 were detected in Kathmandu, 135 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 320 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 4364 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 98617. This is a record in single day since January.

He said that in 18473 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 4364persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 2675 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.3 percent.

Currently, there are 26684 active cases of COVID-19 19 of which, 11,717 patients are in institutional isolation and 14,967 are in home isolation. Some 4460 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 235 are admitted to the ICU and 42 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility