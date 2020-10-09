Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1409 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1409 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Kathmandu reported 2540 cases on Thursday. This was the first highest case of Kathmandu Valley. On October 2, the Valley had reported 1,638 cases of novel coronavirus infection

In 13279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1409 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1409 new cases, 1116 were detected in Kathmandu, 130 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 163 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2059 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 100676. This is a record in a single day since January.

He also said that some 1680 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.5 percent.

Currently, there are 27053 active cases of COVID-19 19 of which, 11176 patients are in institutional isolation and 15877 are in home isolation. Some 47030 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 318 are admitted to the ICU and 75 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 100676 including 73023 cases of recovery and 600 death cases