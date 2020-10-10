COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5008 New COVID-19 Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 5009 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 1105684. This is a record highest in a single day since January.

He said that in 19320 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 5008 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1229 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.2 percent.

Of the active patients, 321 are admitted to the ICU and 77 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

Currently, there are 30818 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 15654 patients are in institutional isolation and 17164 are in home isolation. Some 4686 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 105684 including 74252 cases of recovery and 614 death cases.