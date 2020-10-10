Nepal And India Agree To Resume Air Service

Nepal And India Agree To Resume Air Service

Oct. 10, 2020, 7:58 a.m.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Binaya Mohan Kwatra have talked about resuming the air services to various Indian cities from Kathmandu which was halted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic reports The Rising Nepal.

In a meeting held at the Tourism Ministry at Singha Durbar on Friday, the minister and envoy also agreed to resume the air services soon following the health protocol.

They have held discussion about concluding the agreement to allow aircraft enter Nepal through Bhairahawa route. They also talked about the permission to fly into Nepal from Nepalgunj and Mahendranagar sky.

The two governments are conducting correspondence regarding opening the air route that would be needed when the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa comes into operation from next year.

Minister Bhattarai and Ambassador Kwatra also discussed about developing the Pashupati, Lumbini and Janakpur as special religious and cultural destinations.

Kwatra had called on the minister on Friday afternoon at his office.

Agencies

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 36.7 Million
Oct 10, 2020
Novak Djokovic Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Make Final Of French Open
Oct 10, 2020
UN World Food Program Wins Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 09, 2020
Oxford Vaccine Safe In India So Far
Oct 09, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s 181 ICU Beds And 76 Ventilators Facing Pressure
Oct 09, 2020

More on News

The Virtual Meeting Of SAARC Ministers Of Education Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 53 minutes ago
Paudyal Appointed As New Foreign Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 13 minutes ago
PM Oli’s Advisors Recovered From COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
India Builds Shree Saraswati Secondary School In Kailali District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
World Vision International Nepal Handed Over 1200 Set Of PPE To Government Hospitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Nepal Communist Party Members Are Not Automatically Barred From Immigrating To US: US Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 36.7 Million By Agencies Oct 10, 2020
Novak Djokovic Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Make Final Of French Open By Agencies Oct 10, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2020
UN World Food Program Wins Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies Oct 09, 2020
Oxford Vaccine Safe In India So Far By Agencies Oct 09, 2020
Nepal Warns Of Healthcare Crisis As Coronavirus Infections Cross 100,000 By REUTERS Oct 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75