Nepal And India Agree To Resume Air Service

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Binaya Mohan Kwatra have talked about resuming the air services to various Indian cities from Kathmandu which was halted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic reports The Rising Nepal.

In a meeting held at the Tourism Ministry at Singha Durbar on Friday, the minister and envoy also agreed to resume the air services soon following the health protocol.

They have held discussion about concluding the agreement to allow aircraft enter Nepal through Bhairahawa route. They also talked about the permission to fly into Nepal from Nepalgunj and Mahendranagar sky.

The two governments are conducting correspondence regarding opening the air route that would be needed when the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa comes into operation from next year.

Minister Bhattarai and Ambassador Kwatra also discussed about developing the Pashupati, Lumbini and Janakpur as special religious and cultural destinations.

Kwatra had called on the minister on Friday afternoon at his office.