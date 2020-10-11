COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2071 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 107775

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2071 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 107775. This is a record highest in single day since January.

He said that in 12427 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 107758 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1572 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.3 percent.

Currently, there are 31315active cases of COVID-19 of which, 15654 patients are in institutional isolation and 17164 are in home isolation. Some 4686 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 107775 including 74252 cases of recovery and 614 death cases.

Of the active patients, 329 are admitted to the ICU and 76 are receiving treatment in ventilator facility.

Furthermore, a total of 22 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 636.