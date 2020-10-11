COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2071 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 107775

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2071 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 107775

Oct. 11, 2020, 4:34 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2071 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 107775. This is a record highest in single day since January.

He said that in 12427 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 107758 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1572 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.3 percent.

Currently, there are 31315active cases of COVID-19 of which, 15654 patients are in institutional isolation and 17164 are in home isolation. Some 4686 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 107775 including 74252 cases of recovery and 614 death cases.

Of the active patients, 329 are admitted to the ICU and 76 are receiving treatment in ventilator facility.

Furthermore, a total of 22 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 636.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1416 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 11, 2020
Yogesh Bhattarai Tests Positive For COVID-19
Oct 11, 2020
Dr. KC Called Off His Hunger Strike Following Eight Points Agreement
Oct 11, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki
Oct 11, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2672 New Cases Of COVID-19, First Highest Case In The Valley
Oct 10, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1416 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 37 Million, Over 1 Million Fatalities By Agencies 10 hours, 39 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2672 New Cases Of COVID-19, First Highest Case In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5008 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 36.7 Million By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Oxford Vaccine Safe In India So Far By Agencies 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Yogesh Bhattarai Tests Positive For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2020
Dr. KC Called Off His Hunger Strike Following Eight Points Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2020
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Brazil And Colombia And Cruise To Opening Victories By Agencies Oct 11, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2020
Ranipokhari To Open For Public On Bhaitika This Year By Agencies Oct 10, 2020
UN Says Urgent Action Needed To Address Growing Mental Health Issue In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75