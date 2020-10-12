Hotel Yak And Yeti Opens Its Restaurant For Guest

Hotel Yak and Yeti has announced that it is ready to safely welcome guests to dine at our Indian Fine Dining Restaurant, Spice Room - Authentic. Classic. Chic. The Opening Hours are 1700 Hrs. – 2200 Hrs.

The health and safety of our guests and associates will always be our top-most priority. We have fully embraced the notion that our restaurants and hotel operation standards need to change with regard to the current situation. Thus, over the past few months, Hotel Yak and Yeti team has invested the requisite time and effort to adopt rigorous procedures and redefine cleanliness standards as we re-open our doors and step into the new normal.

According to a press release, the key Highlights of our Operation Guidelines includes European Standard disinfectants approved by WHO and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is being adopted during routine cleaning of all hotel areas, Contact tracing and temperature screening process of both guests and associates before entering hotel premises, Mandatory for all guests and associates to wear masks at public spaces.

Similarly, Food & Beverage Safety Guidelines are adopted to ensure health and hygiene standard is maintained from procurement of raw materials to receiving of procured goods, to preparation, to guest service, and sanitization of outlets and kitchen areas. e) Spaced table seatings in our dining areas and thorough cleaning between seatings.