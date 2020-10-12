Hotel Yak And Yeti Opens Its Restaurant For Guest

Hotel Yak And Yeti Opens Its Restaurant For Guest

Oct. 12, 2020, 1:29 p.m.

Hotel Yak and Yeti has announced that it is ready to safely welcome guests to dine at our Indian Fine Dining Restaurant, Spice Room - Authentic. Classic. Chic. The Opening Hours are 1700 Hrs. – 2200 Hrs.

The health and safety of our guests and associates will always be our top-most priority. We have fully embraced the notion that our restaurants and hotel operation standards need to change with regard to the current situation. Thus, over the past few months, Hotel Yak and Yeti team has invested the requisite time and effort to adopt rigorous procedures and redefine cleanliness standards as we re-open our doors and step into the new normal.

According to a press release, the key Highlights of our Operation Guidelines includes European Standard disinfectants approved by WHO and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is being adopted during routine cleaning of all hotel areas, Contact tracing and temperature screening process of both guests and associates before entering hotel premises, Mandatory for all guests and associates to wear masks at public spaces.

Similarly, Food & Beverage Safety Guidelines are adopted to ensure health and hygiene standard is maintained from procurement of raw materials to receiving of procured goods, to preparation, to guest service, and sanitization of outlets and kitchen areas. e) Spaced table seatings in our dining areas and thorough cleaning between seatings.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2283 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 12, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4041 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 111802
Oct 12, 2020
GYEONGGI-DO AND SUNWON-SI: Tale Of Development
Oct 12, 2020
WATCH: What are serological surveys and how do they help assessing Covid-19 situation?
Oct 12, 2020
One Still Birth Occurs Every 16 Seconds, UNICEF Estimates
Oct 12, 2020

More on Tourism

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Reopens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
Himalaya Airlines Donates Medical Supplies To Hospitals In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 23 hours ago
Bahrain Prince Nasser Becomes First Royal From Gulf Atop Mt. Lobuche By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal Airlines, Himalayan And Qatar Airways To Resume Regular Flights To Kathmandu From October 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Tourism Minister Launched Desh Darshan On World Tourism Day By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
CAAN Provides License To Himalayan Airlines For Self Ground Handling By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2283 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4041 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 111802 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020
GYEONGGI-DO AND SUNWON-SI: Tale Of Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020
WATCH: What are serological surveys and how do they help assessing Covid-19 situation? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020
One Still Birth Occurs Every 16 Seconds, UNICEF Estimates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020
NMB Bank Signs Contract With Tencent Holdings Ltd (WeChat) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75