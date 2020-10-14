Bishnu Paudel Gets Finance Minister Portfolio, PM Oli Reshuffles Cabinet

Bishnu Paudel Gets Finance Minister Portfolio, PM Oli Reshuffles Cabinet

Oct. 14, 2020, 6:35 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed three new ministers under the recommendation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

After long speculation, Prime Minister KP Sharma has finally reshuffled his cabinet and has added three new ministers to the council of ministers. General Secretary of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Bishnu Paudel has been accorded the responsibility of the Finance Ministry in the ‘new’ cabinet.

Similarly, Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Lila Nath Shrestha too have been inducted into the cabinet and will look after Urban Development Ministry and Women, Children and Senior Citizens Ministry, respectively.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel is the main loser of the cabinet reshuffle as he is now the Minister for Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. PM Oli has kept the defense portfolio with himself.

Former Women’s Minister Parvat Gurung is now the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, following the recent changes.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

