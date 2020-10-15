Nepal Confirms 3739 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 121745

Nepal Confirms 3739 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 121745

Oct. 15, 2020, 4:45 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3739 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 121745.

He said that in 16598 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3739 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the regular press briefing today.

He also said that some 3564 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 84518 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.4 percent.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.29

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.29

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Thursday, October 15, 2020

He said there are 36533 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 12339 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 24194 are in home isolation. Some 4,666 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Of the active patients, 314 are admitted to the ICU and 68 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

Furthermore, 19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 694.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, Austria Held Virtual Bilateral Consultations Meeting
Oct 15, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1935 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 15, 2020
EU’s Ambassador To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Gyawali
Oct 15, 2020
11 Injured In A Gas Cylinder Explosion In Naya Bazar
Oct 15, 2020
Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki
Oct 15, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1935 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
WHO Fears Spike In Deaths After Global COVID-19 Surge By REUTERS 13 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1403 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 2638 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 117996 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Likely To Outstrip US Cases As Global COVID-19 Infections Pass 37.5 Million By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2129 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, Austria Held Virtual Bilateral Consultations Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2020
EU’s Ambassador To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2020
11 Injured In A Gas Cylinder Explosion In Naya Bazar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 15, 2020
PM OLI: Poly Tricks By Keshab Poudel Oct 15, 2020
Thailand Declares State Of Emergency, Police Clear Protest By Agencies Oct 15, 2020
Home Minister Requests EU To Lift Ban On Nepali Airlines By Agencies Oct 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75