Nepal Confirms 3739 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 121745

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3739 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 121745.

He said that in 16598 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3739 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the regular press briefing today.

He also said that some 3564 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 84518 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.4 percent.

He said there are 36533 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 12339 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 24194 are in home isolation. Some 4,666 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Of the active patients, 314 are admitted to the ICU and 68 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

Furthermore, 19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 694.

