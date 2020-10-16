Nepal Confirms 4392 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 126137

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 4392 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 126137.

He said that in 16531 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 4392 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the regular press briefing today.

He also said that some 3522 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 88040 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.8 percent.

He said there are 37382 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 12336 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 25046 are in home isolation. Some 4808 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Of the active patients, 315 are admitted to the ICU and 77 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

Furthermore, 21 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 715.

.