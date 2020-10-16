Nepal Confirms 4392 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 126137

Nepal Confirms 4392 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 126137

Oct. 16, 2020, 4:38 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 4392 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 126137.

He said that in 16531 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 4392 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the regular press briefing today.

He also said that some 3522 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 88040 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.8 percent.

He said there are 37382 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 12336 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 25046 are in home isolation. Some 4808 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Of the active patients, 315 are admitted to the ICU and 77 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

Furthermore, 21 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 715.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

On World Food Day, Asia-Pacific Countries Consider Bold Plan To Recover From COVID-19 And Eradicate Hunger
Oct 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2402 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 16, 2020
Hindu Kush Himalayan Region’s Ministers Come Together For The Cooperaiton On Climate Action
Oct 16, 2020
Cabinet Transfers Nine Secretaries
Oct 16, 2020
RPP President Thapa Tested COVID-19 Positive
Oct 16, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2402 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Near 39 Million 26.8 Recovered, France Reports Record High By Agencies 14 hours, 39 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1935 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 3739 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 121745 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
WHO Fears Spike In Deaths After Global COVID-19 Surge By REUTERS 1 day, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1403 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

MADHAV BELBASE: The Father Of TBM In Nepal By Keshab Poudel Oct 16, 2020
On World Food Day, Asia-Pacific Countries Consider Bold Plan To Recover From COVID-19 And Eradicate Hunger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2020
Why To Regulate Electricity Sector In Nepal? By Dr. Ram Prasad Dhital Oct 16, 2020
Hindu Kush Himalayan Region’s Ministers Come Together For The Cooperaiton On Climate Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2020
SHANKER DAS BAIRAGI: Diplomat At Helm Of Civil Service By A Correspondent Oct 16, 2020
'Neymar ‘s Hat Trick Help Brazil To Defeat Peru 4-2 By Agencies Oct 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, September 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75