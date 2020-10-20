Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1702 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1702 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 13861 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1702 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1702 new cases, 1431 were detected in Kathmandu, 148 were found in Bhaktapur and 123 were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3093 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 139129.

He said that in 13861 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3093 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that there are currently, there are 41775 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 13559 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 28196 are in home isolation. Some 4020 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

He said that 2108 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 94501 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.4 per cent.

Furthermore, 8 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 765.

Of the active cases, 273 are admitted to the ICU and 78 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility.

