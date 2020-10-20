Nepal Confirms 3093 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 139129

Nepal Confirms 3093 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 139129

Oct. 20, 2020, 4:43 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3093 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 139129.

He said that in 13861 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3093 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that there are currently, there are 41775 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 13559 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolation and 28196 are in home isolation. Some 4020 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.07.04

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.07.04

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

He said that 2108 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 94501 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.4 percent.

Furthermore, 8 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 765.

Of the active cases, 273 are admitted to the ICU and 78 are receiving treatment with a ventilator facility.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1702 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 20, 2020
Saurabh Jyoti and his wife Srijana Jyoti Tested COVID-19 Positive
Oct 20, 2020
Nepal Investment Bank Limited Opened Two Extension Counters
Oct 20, 2020
PHDCCI Pitches For India To Be A Hub Of Sustainable Mobility
Oct 20, 2020
NAC And Nepal Tourism Board Jointly Promote Tourism
Oct 20, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1702 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
China's Sinovac Vaccine Is Safe, Brazil Institute Says By REUTERS 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
Why The WHO Was Accused Of Being Pro-China By Ikehata Shuhei 15 hours, 49 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2388 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 3790 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 136036 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Rise By One-Day Record Of 400,000 By REUTERS 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

A Little Carelessness Can Stop Our Movement: Prime Minister Modi By Agencies Oct 20, 2020
Saurabh Jyoti and his wife Srijana Jyoti Tested COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2020
Nepal Investment Bank Limited Opened Two Extension Counters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2020
PHDCCI Pitches For India To Be A Hub Of Sustainable Mobility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2020
WORLD BANK: Nepal's Dismal Growth By A Correspondent Oct 20, 2020
NAC And Nepal Tourism Board Jointly Promote Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75