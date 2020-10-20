Nepal Confirms 3093 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 139129

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 3093 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 139129.

He said that in 13861 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3093 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that there are currently, there are 41775 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 13559 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolation and 28196 are in home isolation. Some 4020 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

He said that 2108 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 94501 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 69.4 percent.

Furthermore, 8 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 765.

Of the active cases, 273 are admitted to the ICU and 78 are receiving treatment with a ventilator facility.

