Public Service Commission Announces Suspension of Written Exams

Oct. 20, 2020, 7:39 a.m.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced to postpone all the written examinations which were scheduled to begin from November 1.

"As the officials of the commission have been infected with the novel coronavirus, they have been placed in isolation and all the main departments relating to examination have been shut," informed the PSC by issuing a notice on Monday.

The commission decided to postpone all written exams relating to civil service, security agencies and corporations as the officials could not be employed for the management of the exam centres due to the increasing COVID-19 risk.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

