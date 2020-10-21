Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3107 New Cases Of COVID-19, The Highest In Single Day

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3107 New Cases Of COVID-19, The Highest In Single Day

Oct. 21, 2020, 5:15 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 3107 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 20118 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 3107 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of 3107 total cases of valley, 2,391 were detected in Kathmandu, 173 were found in Bhaktapur and 543 were recorded in Lalitpur..

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 5743 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 144872.

