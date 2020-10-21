Nepal Confirms 5743 New COVID-19 Cases, The Single Highest, Tally Reaches To 144872

Oct. 21, 2020, 5:11 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 5743 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 144872.

He said that in In 20,118 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 57743 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that there are currently, there are 44476 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 14,676 patients are receiving treatment in institutional isolations and 29,800 are in home isolation. Some 4020 people are currently placed in quarantine centers across the nation.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.07.05

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

He said that 2996 COVID-19 patients, either receiving treatment at various health facilities or staying in home isolation, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now registered 99605 cases of recoveries and the recovery rate is at 68.7 per cent.

Furthermore, 26 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 791.

Of the active cases, 269 are admitted to the ICU and 87 are under treatment with ventilator facility.

.

