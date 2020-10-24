Nepal Confirms 2225 COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries 2846

Nepal Confirms 2225 COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries 2846

Oct. 24, 2020, 4:33 p.m.

With 2225 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, the national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 155233. Nepal reports 4449 cases on Friday.

"In 13846 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2225 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its update.

122529830_1017322278756291_1183142802614192744_o.jpg

Out of the total infections,46057 are active cases in the country and total recovery rate is 69.8. According to the MoHP, 2846 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 13 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, he national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 842.

