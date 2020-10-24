Nepal Confirms 2225 COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries 2846

With 2225 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, the national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 155233. Nepal reports 4449 cases on Friday.

"In 13846 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2225 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its update.

Out of the total infections,46057 are active cases in the country and total recovery rate is 69.8. According to the MoHP, 2846 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 13 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, he national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 842.