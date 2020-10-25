Nepal Confirms 2856 COVID-19 Cases, 3336 Recovered

With 2856 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, the national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 158089.

"In 12311 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2856 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its update.

Out of the total infections,45572 are active cases in the country. Of them 32593 are home isolation and 12979 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 3336 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery rate is 70.6.

As many as 5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, he national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 847.

There are 277 are in ICU and 66 persons in ventilator across Nepal.