Kathmandu Valley Confirms 895 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 895 New Cases Of COVID-19

Oct. 26, 2020, 7:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Monday confirmed 895 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. This is the lowest number in the last week.

In 5006 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 895 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of 895 total cases of the valley, the largest number of cases were detected in Kathmandu followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Nepal Confirms 1741 COVID-19 Cases, 4005 Recovered on Monday. As many as 15 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 862. The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 159830.

There are 285 are in ICU and 64 persons in ventilator across Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Confirms 1741 COVID-19 Cases, 4005 Recovered
Oct 26, 2020
US , German And Chinese Ambassadors Wish On Dashain
Oct 26, 2020
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Greets Nepalese On Vijaya Dashami
Oct 26, 2020
Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Prompts Immune Response Among Adults Old and Young, AstraZeneca Says
Oct 26, 2020
Israeli Embassy In Nepal And Japan Provide Emergency Food Assistance To Musician Community In Nepal
Oct 26, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Confirms 1741 COVID-19 Cases, 4005 Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Prompts Immune Response Among Adults Old and Young, AstraZeneca Says By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Nears 90%: Health Ministry By Agencies 16 hours, 30 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1535 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 2856 COVID-19 Cases, 3336 Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 42.5 Million With 1.1 Million Fatalities By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

US , German And Chinese Ambassadors Wish On Dashain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Greets Nepalese On Vijaya Dashami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
Israeli Embassy In Nepal And Japan Provide Emergency Food Assistance To Musician Community In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
Dashain Tika Celebrated Confining To Family By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
Hindus In Nepal And North India Are Celebrating Vijaya Dashami today, Significance Of Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 26, 2020
Juventus Boss Pirlo Reveals Ronaldo Plans As Bonucci Picks Up Another Injury In Hellas Verona Draw By Agencies Oct 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75