Kathmandu Valley Confirms 895 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Monday confirmed 895 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. This is the lowest number in the last week.

In 5006 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 895 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of 895 total cases of the valley, the largest number of cases were detected in Kathmandu followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Nepal Confirms 1741 COVID-19 Cases, 4005 Recovered on Monday. As many as 15 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 862. The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 159830.

There are 285 are in ICU and 64 persons in ventilator across Nepal