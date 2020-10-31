Nepal Confirms 2508 New Case And 2264 Recovery

Oct. 31, 2020, 4:38 p.m.

With 2508 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 170743.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 9279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 2508 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of the total infections, 38584 are active cases in the country. Of them 31008 are in home isolation and 7576 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 2264 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery. 131227 people have already recovered and the recovery rate is 76.9

As many as 17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 937.

There are 296 are in ICU and 65 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 2410 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

