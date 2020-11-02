With 2933 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 176500,

With 2933 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 176500.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours 2933 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

According to the MoHP, 3150 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 137992. As many as 24 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 984.

He said that out of the total infections, 37524 are active cases in the country.