Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3114 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1630 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Of 1468, 1242 is in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 63 and 163 in Lalitpur.

In 11166 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1468 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 3134 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Monday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 176500.

There are 372 are in ICU and 68 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 3134 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.