AWWA President Naravane Paid A Courtesy Call On NAWA President Thapa

President of Indian Army Wives’ Welfare Association (AWWA) Veena Naravane, paid a courtesy call on Deepa Thapa, president of Nepali Army Wives Association (NAWA) at latter’s office in Army Headwater.
Mrs Naravane received briefing on the welfare programs and activities conducted by NAWA during the call on. She also had an interaction with senior members of NAWA.
