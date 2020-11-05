AWWA President Naravane Paid A Courtesy Call On NAWA President Thapa

AWWA President Naravane Paid A Courtesy Call On NAWA President Thapa

Nov. 5, 2020, 5:44 p.m.

President of Indian Army Wives’ Welfare Association (AWWA) Veena Naravane, paid a courtesy call on Deepa Thapa, president of Nepali Army Wives Association (NAWA) at latter’s office in Army Headwater.

Mrs Naravane received briefing on the welfare programs and activities conducted by NAWA during the call on. She also had an interaction with senior members of NAWA.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

General MM Naravane, COAS of Indian Army, Conferred Honorary General of Nepal Army
Nov 05, 2020
Global IME Bank Opens Two Branchless Services In Bhojpur And Dhanusha
Nov 05, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1398 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 05, 2020
With 3051 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 185974
Nov 05, 2020
COAS Thapa And COAS Naravane Discussed To Further Strengthen Cooperation Between The Two Armies
Nov 05, 2020

More on News

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff Of The Indian Army, Arrives In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Poudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
India Builds Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School In Nawalparasi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Motorcycle Rally To Restore Monarchy And Hindu State In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Foreign Ministry Is Serious On Dehradun Incident By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago
Large Number of Weapons And Explosives Recovered From Maoist In Morang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

General MM Naravane, COAS of Indian Army, Conferred Honorary General of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020
Global IME Bank Opens Two Branchless Services In Bhojpur And Dhanusha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1398 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020
With 3051 New Case Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 185974 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020
India-made COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Launched As Early As February: Government Scientist By REUTERS Nov 05, 2020
COAS Thapa And COAS Naravane Discussed To Further Strengthen Cooperation Between The Two Armies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75