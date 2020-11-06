Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Announces Reopening Of Terrace Garden 4 Th Level, New Wing

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Announces Reopening Of Terrace Garden 4 Th Level, New Wing

Nov. 6, 2020, 11:36 a.m.

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu announces the reopening of the rooftop restaurant “Terrace Garden” located at the 4th level.

The “Terrace Garden” offers sumptuous dishes and spectacular outdoor view where you can indulge in light dishes, snacks, and drinks while surrounded by the lush rooftop garden.

The outlet has been redesigned with social distancing setup and ensures enhanced commitment to guest and employee safety with all activities aligned with Radisson Hotels Safety Protocols.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

