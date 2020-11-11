Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Crosses 203429, 162243 Recovery And 1174 Deaths

With 2569 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 202329.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 10081 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 2569 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1666 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 160577 the recovery rate is 81.2 percent.

As many as 26 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1174.

He said that there are 38912 are active cases in the country. Of them 28393are in home isolation and 10519 are in institutional isolation.

There are 382 are in ICU and 95 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 1109 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.