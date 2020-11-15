COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs On 1477 New Cases, 2798 Recovery And 6 Deaths

Nov. 15, 2020, 4:40 p.m.

With 1476 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 209776.

Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6476 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1477 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The ministry said that 2798 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 173430 the recovery rate is 82.67 percent.

As many as 6 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1221. There are 35125 are active cases in the country. Of them, 28449 are in home isolation and 6676 are in institutional isolation.

There are 354 are in ICU and 64 persons in a ventilator across Nepal. There are 1021persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

