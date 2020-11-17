Kathmandu Valley Confirms 339 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 339 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3112 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 339 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 339 cases, 289 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 38 in Lalitpur and 12 in Bhaktapur.

With 502 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 211475. This is the lowest number of cases since July.