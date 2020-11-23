94rd Birthday Celebration Of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba

94rd Birthday Celebration Of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Nov. 23, 2020, 9:13 a.m.

God has no form, is invisible and can only be felt!

Sometimes, he does take a form, appears in front of us and we still do not recognize him. Hindu Shastras have mentioned many avatars God has taken to save the mankind from unwanted situations. Similarly, Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba is said to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. He had made miracles possible and intended to spread the practices and beliefs of Sanatan Dharma in today’s world.

Sathya Sai Baba was born on Tuesday, 23 November 1926 in Madras presidency of British Indian in the name of Sathya Narayana Raju. His mother Eashwaramma claims that his birth heralded by some miraculous conception. From a very early age, he is said to have an extremely spiritual and pious personality. He used to be uncommonly talented in devotional music and dance and was quite charitable.

At the age of 14, he was stung by a scorpion and fell unconscious for several hours. After recovery, he became quite weird and there were symptoms of laughing and weeping, eloquence and silence. Even after a variety of treatments, he could not recover and rather showed more inclination towards spiritualism. He started singing hymns of Sanskrit which he actually had never encountered before.

The day came when he let the world know that he is an incarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba – A saint who was very famous for his miracles. Shirdi sai baba was considered to be an avatar of Lord Shiva and is worshiped by many. He had died just 8 years before the birth of Sathya Sai Baba.

Sathya Sai is categorized as a superhuman due to his miraculous acts of healing, resurrections, clairvoyance, bilocation, and omniscience. He has been very successful in preaching the delicate concepts of Sanatana Dharma among people. His contribution to society is also huge as he has established free hospitals, clinics, drinking water projects, auditorium, ashrams, and schools.

He also initiated a Sathya Sai organization for the general people to be members of his preaching and involve themselves in spiritual advancements. He has significantly acted as a demigod in this era of cruelness and uncivilized culture. Not only this but even after his death in 2011, he has continued to promote spiritualism via his Sathya Sai organization.

Birthday Ceremony

Understanding his Godly nature and contribution we salute his existence and hence proudly wish him a very happy 93rd Birthday.

The birthday of Sri Sathya Sai Baba is celebrated with great grandeur by his ardent devotees and organizers. People come in millions to visit his ashram and take the holy blessings of his soul. His birthday is not only celebrated in India but has a huge follower base from all over the world. His main ashram Prasanthi Nilayam marks marvelous festivities. Arrangements for people’s stay and food are done for almost free by the organizers.

His most famous book “Prema Vahini” – the first Vahini was written by Baba, teaches us that Love is the Source, the Path, and the Goal. His most common quote, which he used to teach his followers was “Arise, Awake! Do not stop until the goal is reached.”.

Let’s convey the message of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba to all:

“There is one religion, the religion of LOVE

There is one caste, the caste of HUMANITY

There is one Language, the language of HEART

THERE IS ONE GOD, HE IS OMNIPRESENT.”

Source: Sathya Sai International Organization - USA

