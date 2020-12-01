Brazil's Deforestation 'Surges To 12-year High'

Brazil's Deforestation 'Surges To 12-year High'

Dec. 1, 2020, 7:44 a.m.

Deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil has surged to its highest level since 2008, the country's space agency (Inpe) reports.

A total of 11,088 sq km (4,281 sq miles) of rainforest were destroyed from August 2019 to July 2020. This is a 9.5% increase from the previous year.

The Amazon is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming.

Scientists say it has suffered losses at an accelerated rate since Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019.

The Brazilian president has encouraged agriculture and mining activities in the world's largest rainforest.

The Amazon is home to about three million species of plants and animals, and one million indigenous people.

The latest data marked a major increase from the 7,536 sq km announced by Inpe in 2018 - the year before Mr Bolsonaro took office.

The new figures are preliminary, with the official statistics set to be released early next year.

Brazil had set a goal of slowing the pace of deforestation to 3,900 sq km annually by 2020.

In addition to encouraging development in the rainforest, President Bolsonaro has also cut funding to federal agencies that have the power to fine and arrest farmers and loggers breaking environmental law.

Bolsonaro has previously clashed with Inpe over its deforestation data. Last year, he accused the agency of smearing Brazil's reputation.

In a statement, Brazilian non-governmental organisation Climate Observatory said the figures "reflect the result of a successful initiative to annihilate the capacity of the Brazilian State and the inspection bodies to take care of our forests and fight crime in the Amazon".

But some officials said the fact that the rate of increase was lower than that recorded last year was a sign of progress.

"While we are not here to celebrate this, it does signify that the efforts we are making are beginning to bear fruit," Vice-President Hamilton Mourão told reporters.

The scale of destruction in the Amazon rainforest is hard to comprehend. Last year I experienced the silent aftermath of deforestation where huge trees had been bulldozed and would later be burned.

This is done to create fields for cattle grazing and soya cultivation - big earners for Brazil.

At the time it was said that an area of forest the size of a football pitch was cleared every single minute.

But soon that calculation was overtaken, and this year has seen the largest fires for a decade.

None of this should be a surprise: Jair Bolsonaro, was elected on a promise of development.

Keen to promote mining as well as agriculture, he described the Amazon as "a periodic table" of valuable minerals, and he resents what he sees as outside interference.

But climate scientists say the billions of trees are a vast store of carbon and, without them, the rise in global temperatures will accelerate.

Source: BBC

Agencies

PADT To Open Pashupatinath Temple From December 16
Dec 01, 2020
Defense Chief's Nepal Visit Signals Resilient Friendship: Global Times
Nov 30, 2020
Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist Assassinated Near Tehran
Nov 28, 2020
Diego Maradona Laid To Rest As Argentina Grieves
Nov 27, 2020
'Diego is Argentina, He's Going To Live Forever' - Maradona Leaves A Nation In Mourning
Nov 27, 2020

More on Enviornment

I Miss My Friends In Langtang Every Day... But Today I’m Missing The Langtang Glaciers Too. By Austin Lord 4 weeks ago
Two-fifths Of Plants At Risk Of Extinction By Agencies 2 months ago
Wildlife Populations Have Fallen By Two Thirds: WWF By Agencies 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Government Is Serious To Control Air Pollution: Secretary Dr. Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 3 weeks ago
International Vulture Awareness Day Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Green Climate Fund Approved US$ 27.4 Million Grant To Nepal By Agencies 3 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

NEPAL-INDIA Railway Connection By A Correspondent Dec 01, 2020
Are We Stable? By Dr. Tilak Rawal Dec 01, 2020
Nepal's Female Soldiers Break Taboos To Tackle COVID Crisis By REUTERS Dec 01, 2020
PADT To Open Pashupatinath Temple From December 16 By Agencies Dec 01, 2020
Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal With Partly Cloudy Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2020
TANAHUN HYDRO PROJECT: Work Despite Holidays By A Correspondent Nov 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75