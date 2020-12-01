Kathmandu Valley Logs 530 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 530 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8583 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 530 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 530 cases, 409 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 85 in Lalitpur and 36in Bhaktapur.

With 1304 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 233452.