Kathmandu Valley Logs 460 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 460 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6074 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 460 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 460cases, 346 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 65 in Lalitpur and 18 in Bhaktapur.

With 1272 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 23886.

Now, there are 321 in ICU and 45 in ventilator.