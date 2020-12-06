COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1096 New Cases, 1752 Recovery And 17 Deaths

With 1096 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 240981.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6495 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1096 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1752 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 225805 the recovery rate is 93.7 percent.

As many as 17 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1594. There are 13583 are active cases in the country