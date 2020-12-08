Kathmandu Valley Logs 594 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Logs 594 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 8, 2020, 5:09 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 594 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8946 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 594 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 594 cases, 412 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 113 in Lalitpur and 69 in Bhaktapur.

With 1382 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 243377.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Observes The Thirty-ix Charter Day Of SAARC
Dec 08, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1382 New Cases,1621 Recovery And 23 Deaths
Dec 08, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 8: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region
Dec 08, 2020
Nepal-India IGC Meeting On Trade, Transit And Cooperation Held
Dec 07, 2020
NIBL Opens 126th ATM At Chunikhel, Kathmandu
Dec 07, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1382 New Cases,1621 Recovery And 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 442 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1014 New Cases,1628 Recovery And 20 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Serum Institute Seeks Emergency Use Nod For Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Covishield in India By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 484 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1096 New Cases, 1752 Recovery And 17 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

SAARC Observes The Thirty-ix Charter Day Of SAARC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2020
Nepal, China Jointly Announces The Revised Height Of Mount Everest Revised, Stands At 8848.86 Meter By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Nepal-India Agree To Amend Transit Treaty By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Fauci Warns Christmas Is 'Greater Challenge' Than Thanksgiving By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Georgia Declares Biden Winner For A Third Time By Agencies Dec 08, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 8: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75