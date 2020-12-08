Kathmandu Valley Logs 594 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 594 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8946 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 594 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 594 cases, 412 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 113 in Lalitpur and 69 in Bhaktapur.

With 1382 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 243377.