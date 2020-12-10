Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7232 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 404 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 404 cases, 328 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 51 in Lalitpur and 25 in Bhaktapur.

With 1217 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 245650.