Kathmandu Valley Logs 541 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 541 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7410 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 541 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 541 cases, 402 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 105 in Lalitpur and 34 in Bhaktapur.

With 1044 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 246694. There are 310 in ICU and 50 ventilator.